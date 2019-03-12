Springboro PE teacher on paid leave following allegation of ‘possible misconduct’

Please note, as part of their investigation, the Springboro Police Department is in the process of contacting the families directly involved at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate. This process could take several days. If you are not contacted by the Springboro Police Department, it is believed your student was not involved in the investigation or allegation against the Physical Education Teacher. While the district understands the questions you may have right now, Springboro Schools assures you that every measure is being taken to ensure a thorough and immediate conclusion. There will be no direct interruption to the educational process, and Springboro Schools will continue to communicate throughout this process, as the information becomes available. Please understand, the district will remain open and fluid with our community during this investigation process, as details continue to develop. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, please direct your contact to the appropriate personnel listed below. Thank you.”