Springboro PE teacher on paid leave following allegation of ‘possible misconduct’

SPRINGBORO, OH (FOX19) - According to a letter sent to parents and guardians, Springboro school officials have been in contact with police regarding possible misconduct involving a physical education teacher.
The teacher has been placed on paid leave as of March 8.
The educator taught first and sixth grade at both Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate this school year, the letter states.
School officials say the district is cooperating with Springboro police during the investigation.
The rest of the letter to parents reads as follows:
“The Springboro Police Department and Springboro Schools are investigating an allegation at this point. However, any allegation is of the utmost concern. This allegation may implicate unprofessional conduct by a Physical Education Teacher, which Springboro Schools takes very seriously.
Please note, as part of their investigation, the Springboro Police Department is in the process of contacting the families directly involved at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate. This process could take several days. If you are not contacted by the Springboro Police Department, it is believed your student was not involved in the investigation or allegation against the Physical Education Teacher. While the district understands the questions you may have right now, Springboro Schools assures you that every measure is being taken to ensure a thorough and immediate conclusion. There will be no direct interruption to the educational process, and Springboro Schools will continue to communicate throughout this process, as the information becomes available. Please understand, the district will remain open and fluid with our community during this investigation process, as details continue to develop. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, please direct your contact to the appropriate personnel listed below. Thank you.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.