St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2019 tickets go on sale soon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the 2019 Dream Home Giveaway.
Fischer Homes has already started construction on this year's Dream Home in Hebron, Ky.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, and they're expected to sell out fast.
Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.
The home will feature a unique, five-level design including a two-story family room.
It will have four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with an open floorplan, kitchen, morning room, and finished recreation room.
In addition to the beautiful home in Hebron, there are also other prizes to win!
Those prizes include:
- Kids Ultimate Playground Package, courtesy of Recreations Outlet
- Ebonized Maple Dining Table with Live Edge, courtesy of Created Hardwood
- 2019 Honda CR-V LX, courtesy of Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers
- $5,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Watson’s
Only 9,000 tickets are available, so get ready to purchase some now.
More details will be released soon.
