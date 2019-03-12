Surge of warm, moist air coming; we may hit 70 degrees Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A surge of warm, moist air is heading our way from the south and that will bring us high temps in the middle 60s on Wednesday with rain and thunder Thursday.
Temps will hover around 70 degrees Thursday.
Cooler air will arrive behind the storm and drop temps to just cooler than normal for Friday and the weekend. Except for a few light showers in the wake of the storm Friday the weather will be dry through the weekend after Thursday’s rain. There is a marginal risk of a close-too-severe thunderstorm or two Thursday into early Friday morning before dawn.
