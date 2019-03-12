Vehicle crashes into town house while mother, daughter sleep

SYMMES TWP., OH (FOX19) - Authorities said they are searching for a driver whose vehicle crashed into a Symmes Township town house and fled Tuesday morning.
Loveland-Symmes Fire Department said in a tweet they responded to the 12000 block of Mason Way Court.
No injuries were reported.
“I was asleep, my daughter and me were asleep and somebody hit my front door with their car,” a female resident told a dispatcher when she called 911 for help.
The woman said the vehicle drove off before she came downstairs to see what happened.
“I didn’t even see it because I was asleep and when I looked outside - I didn’t even know what happened," she said. “It took me a minute to even come downstairs. We were talking about ‘what was that noise?’ We were scared to come downstairs.”
