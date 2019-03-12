West Chester police encourage residents to register outside surveillance systems

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The West Chester Township Police Department is asking homeowners to register their outside security cameras to aid in investigations.
The department said they’ve had a successful Neighborhood Watch program since the 50′s, and now they believe technology can enhance the program by offering the ability to share information, images and video in real time.
“The West Chester community has always worked hand-in-hand with police officers to fight crime. With easily available and accessible home security cameras, the community has the ability to share even more information and faster in order to make our communities safer,” they said in a release.
On Tuesday, the department wants residents with outward facing security cameras to register online with them.
“If a crime occurs in your neighborhood, police may contact you to see if anything may have been recorded around the time of the crime. If something suspicious was captured on your camera, you may choose to notify the police department and share the video,” they said.
Residents with questions on the Neighborhood Watch program are asked to contact Officer Daniel Dean at 513-759-3985.
