84-year-old Vermont woman still travels the world as a pole vaulting competitor

SHELBURNE, VT (WPTZ/CNN) - You’re only as old as you feel, or so the saying goes. And Flo Meiler of Shelburne, VT, feels young
The octogenarian has a unique golden-years hobby competing in pole-vaulting events around the world and breaking records.
At 84-years-young staying active has been a staple in her life.
At age 65, Meiler picked up pole vaulting and hasn’t stopped since.
“I like challenges and pole vaulting is very challenging,” said Meiler.
She's the world's oldest pole vaulter and continues to compete globally in a variety of events.
Meiler said she will do high jump, long jump, triple jump, the shot, the pentathlon.
Next week, the world record holder will be traveling to Poland to compete in the World Masters Athletics championships.
And in June, she’s off to New Mexico to participate in the National Senior Games.
She shares her story hoping to inspire others.
"It makes me so happy to see people come up to me and say, 'You have inspired me to really get active,' That's a wonderful feeling," said Meiler.
As far as she's concerned, the sky's the limit.
“In June I turn 85, so I am going to break a lot of new records at 85,” she said.
