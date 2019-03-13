Authorities ID pilot killed in Madeira plane crash

MADEIRA, OH (FOX19) - Authorities have identified the pilot who was killed Tuesday when a plane crashed into a Madeira, Ohio home.
David Sapp, 62, died when the aircraft crashed on Rollymeade Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Authorities say the plane caught fire after it struck a remodeled portion of an area home.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread.
Officials say everyone that lives in the home is accounted for and safe -- including two dogs.
The National Transportation Safety Board plans to investigate the incident involving the Piper PA31.
“At this particular point in time we think the plane was inbound to Lunken Airport,” said Steve Ashbrock, Madeira-Indian Hill fire chief. “There is a report that the aircraft was on a mission of sorts to take photographs of the area.”
At this point, it remains unclear what caused the plane to crash. Officials are asking anyone that may have pictures or videos of the incident to send them to police or fire departments in your area.
Carter Waide’s back yard looks right into the adjacent yard where the plane went down. He says he was upstairs when he heard the plane crash, and he ran out to call 911.
“It’s laying basically flat in the back yard,” he said. “The neighbors have a swimming pool, it missed the swimming pool but hit a section of their house. It’s kind of an L-shaped house and it basically took out that back section.”
Waide said he’s never seen anything like it.
“I hope I never do again,” he said.
Jenny Brock lives across the street.
“I heard a loud engine failure like it was an engine that was turning off -- and heard this loud crash like a dump truck had just ended, just stopped,” she said.
