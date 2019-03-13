Baptist ministers of Cincinnati, on Gang of Five: City Council’s ‘true character’ has come out

As people of faith, we see the political atmosphere today in our nation. We are saddened that in this city we call home, we find ourselves divided and insensitive to the needs of our fellow man. As children of God, we are to seek peace and civility. The Bible is our guide. It says “blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.” We understand, as flawed individuals, we will make mistakes and will sometimes make poor decisions. Yet, we are told to encourage one another, pray for one another, and love one another. Cincinnati is a great city made up of great people who have elected fellow citizens to govern in a way that reflects the values of our community. We are told that a house divided against itself cannot stand. We hope that we can reason together to find common ground that works for the good of the citizens of Cincinnati. Death comes and, with the pain, we deal with loss and a new reality. Your mind remembers the past but now must embrace a future without the one you love. Then you have to fight a battle among your peers -- that you were never expecting to fight -- because you feel they don’t respect the death of the mother of your children, the love of your life, the one who shared your dreams. You are summoned to defend the one who cannot defend herself. Is it our prayer that all individuals in this moral crisis will take a step back and say “How can I make it right?”