Baptist ministers of Cincinnati, on Gang of Five: City Council’s ‘true character’ has come out

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Baptist Ministers Conference of Cincinnati and Vicinity recently put out a news release regarding the City Council’s self-proclaimed “Gang of Five.”
The gang’s secret text messages were recently released by the city -- and they’re explosive. The copy dump came after a judge ordered P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman and Wendell Young all into court and told them they violated the public trust and should resign.
These messages are more candid than ones connected to the case that already were released last year. Those texts were on a group string among the five that undermined Mayor John Cranley on several issues, especially his attempt to oust City Manager Harry Black.
The latest ones are between smaller groups, and one-on-one. They are more personal, with eye-raising insults, name-calling ("psychotic salty whiny nut”), plots and just plain gossip.
At one point in all the back-and-forth, Landsman pondered whether it was legal.
The Baptist ministers of Cincinnati commented on the matter in the form of a news release this week, saying: “The true character of City Council” has come out.
You can read the full release below:
As people of faith, we see the political atmosphere today in our nation. We are saddened that in this city we call home, we find ourselves divided and insensitive to the needs of our fellow man. As children of God, we are to seek peace and civility. The Bible is our guide. It says “blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.” We understand, as flawed individuals, we will make mistakes and will sometimes make poor decisions. Yet, we are told to encourage one another, pray for one another, and love one another. Cincinnati is a great city made up of great people who have elected fellow citizens to govern in a way that reflects the values of our community. We are told that a house divided against itself cannot stand. We hope that we can reason together to find common ground that works for the good of the citizens of Cincinnati. Death comes and, with the pain, we deal with loss and a new reality. Your mind remembers the past but now must embrace a future without the one you love. Then you have to fight a battle among your peers -- that you were never expecting to fight -- because you feel they don’t respect the death of the mother of your children, the love of your life, the one who shared your dreams. You are summoned to defend the one who cannot defend herself. Is it our prayer that all individuals in this moral crisis will take a step back and say “How can I make it right?”
The “Gang of Five” are lawmakers who broke the very law they are sworn to uphold. They left our city’s taxpayers responsible for more than $170,000 in legal fees. Several members of the “Gang of Five” insulted members of their very own council. They insulted African-American leaders in our city such as Councilman Jeff Pastor, Kelli Prather, and Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman. Then the group trivialized mental health, when many in Cincinnati struggle daily with those issues and when teen suicide is on the rise. The “Gang of Five” calls itself “inclusive” but have been nothing but divisive. We are incredibly saddened by this behavior and we denounce this type of divisive language and subconscious racism.
The true character of City Council has come out.
Council members spoke on platforms to change this city and be inclusive, not insulting. Lastly, as President John F. Kennedy said: “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”
-Rev. Mark Bomar, President, Baptist Ministers Conference of Cincinnati & Vicinity
