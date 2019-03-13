Cincinnati man arrested for trying to meet teen for sex

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man was arrested Tuesday after police said he tried to arrange a meeting over the internet to have sex with a teen.
Police say 60-year-old Timothy Mitchell was communicating with a detective utilizing a teenage persona. On several occasions, Mitchell communicated sex acts he desired to perform on the teen.
On Tuesday, Mitchell traveled to Kenton County to meet the teen.
He was arrested and charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer.
The Kenton County Police Department would like to be made aware if there are other victims. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 859-392-1952.
Mitchell is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center.
