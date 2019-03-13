Cincinnati’s Puig to send lucky fan to AZ for spring training

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Can you picture hitting the driving range with Yasiel Puig? How about walking around spring training with him?
For one lucky fan, that will be a reality come March 15. Puig has teamed up with Fancation and Cauzeo to host an on-line charitable campaign, giving his fans the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience, while simultaneously supporting his foundation.
For a donation of $10 or more to the Wild Horse Children’s Foundation you’ll be entered to win round trip airfare and hotel accommodations to join Puig and the team in Arizona for spring training. The complete prize package also includes exclusive access to Puig, before watching the Reds battle the Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark.
Friday evening Puig will join his winners at Talking Stick Resort’s indoor golf and entertainment complex for some friendly competition. You’ll want to get your practice swings in, because Saturday morning you’ll head out for nine holes of golf at one of Talking Stick’s championship courses. And if by then you haven’t already made your mind up to claim Puig as your best friend, you’ll have one more opportunity as you’ll join him for food and fun at Dave & Buster’s Glendale Saturday after golf.
Donors can enter by visiting this link until 12 pm EST on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The winner will be contacted following the campaign closing and announced publicly on all of Wild Horse Foundation’s official social media accounts.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.