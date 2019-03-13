Engines in crashed Ethiopian plane made by Ohio company

WEST CHESTER TWP, OH (FOX19) - The engines in the Boeing 737 MAX 8, the plane that was Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that crashed Sunday, are made by a company based in this southwestern Ohio suburb.
The plane crashed near Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board, the Associated Press reports.
The same plane crashed into the Java Sea Oct. 29, killing all 189 passengers and crew members.
The MAX 8, an upgraded, more fuel-efficient aircraft from Boeing’s 737 line are made with LEAP - 1B engines, which are made locally by CFM International in West Chester Township.
CFM International, a joint company between Safran Engines and GE Aviation makes the CFM 56 and CFM LEAP jet engines.
Here is the company’s entire statement:
"CFM International has been informed that Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 10. The aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.
"CFM extends its deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy.
"The company has been in contact with Ethiopian Airlines and the U.S National Transportation Safety Board and is assisting in the investigation.
“We have no further comment at this time.”
Much of the world, including the entire European Union, grounded the Boeing jetliner involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash or banned it from their airspace, leaving the United States as one of the few remaining operators of the plane involved in two deadly accidents in just five months, according to the AP.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.