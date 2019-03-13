Fifth Third opens museum ahead of Fountain Square expansion

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Big things are coming to Fifth Third Bank’s Fountain Square headquarters.
The Cincinnati-based bank recently opened a museum they say chronicles the people, places and events that built the bank and they say helped shape Cincinnati.
“We want to contribute to that wonderful buzz on the square, our city’s gathering place,” Fifth Third’s chief administrator Teresa Tanner said. “This is a significant investment that will not only connect our employees, but also will better connect the Bank to our community.”
The museum will be open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature various artifacts and rotating exhibits commemorating milestones like Jeanie, the first online, shared networks of ATMs that Fifth Third pioneered in 1977, officials say.
Officials say the museums’ opening coincides with expansion plans for the Fountain Square headquarters.
They say the plan is to expand the lobby, which will increase visibility on Fountain Square. They also say this will signal the revitalization of downtown’s favorite gathering spot.
Fifth Third expects the expansion project to begin this spring and be completed in 2020.
The renovations include expanding the lobby to include renovated retail space, a two-story atrium and newly designed financial center. It will also connect the bank’s two towers on the first floor as well as the second.
They say the atrium will let in natural light and open the lobby to the square.
It will also feature Fifth Third’s Next Generation branch design which they say will help customers meet their financial goals with transaction bars, booths and education areas.
The bank says it will use products that save energy and natural resources, including replacing the low tower’s windows that face Fountain Square with energy-efficient glass.
“Cincinnati has been home to Fifth Third for more than 160 years and this investment in its corporate headquarters reinforces the Bank’s commitment to our city while sending a strong message about the vitality of downtown Cincinnati,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.
Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the bank changing it’s name from Fifth Third Union Trust to Fifth Third Bank.
Officials say they also invested more than $35 million to spur economic development in downtown Cincinnati in the early 2000s.
