Jarron Cumberland named AAC Player of the Year

Clutch performances almost became commonplace for Cumberland in 2018-19, especially on the road. He had a hand in 10 of Cincinnati’s 12 points in overtime in its 70-65 win at Tulsa (Jan. 10). He scored five points and assisted on UC’s other two baskets in the extra period. He finished the game with 14 points. That victory sparked an eight-game win streak for the Bearcats.