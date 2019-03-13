$100K damage, 2 dogs rescued at Columbia Tusculum fire

COLUMBIA TUSCULUM, OH (FOX19) - Damage was set at $100,000 when fire swept through a Columbia Tusculum home Tuesday night, displacing three people.
Two dogs were rescued after flames broke out in the 400 block of Tusculum Avenue just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials said in a prepared statement.
A neighbor reported a home on fire. The first crews on scene reported smoke showing and found the rear of the three-story, wood frame, Victorian-style multi-family residence on fire, the statement reads.
The first company advanced into the second and third floors while another company knocked down the exterior fire.
The fire had already spread into the walls and ceiling of the second and third floors, according to the fire department.
After a labor-intensive 30 minutes, the bulk of the fire was finally under control with companies continuing to dig out multiple hot spots in numerous locations for the next hour.
No civilian or firefighters reported injuries.
The cause of the fire was determined to be improper discarding of a cigarette on the second floor deck, fire officials said.
The three displaced adults were able to find their own temporary shelter.
There is significant fire damage to the second and third floors with additional water damage to the first floor.
Companies were on scene for more than two hours.
