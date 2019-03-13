Lucky lamb rescued on NY expressway

(Gray News) – A little lamb added some big excitement to the morning rush hour in New York.
The small black sheep was seen trotting along the shoulder of the eastbound lane of the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.
“Loose lamb on the Gowanus,” tweeted JJH. “Not trying to be Easter Dinner.
Highway Patrol Officer Dominick Gatto tried to scoop up the lamb but was outfoxed. He was a bit sheepish about the whole episode.
“It was running right at me and I didn’t realize how fast it was,” Gatto told WCBS. “I tried to reach down and grab it as it was coming close to me, but it juked around me and just kept on running.”
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer caught the cat-and-mouse game on his dashcam.
The lamb was taken to New York’s Animal Care Center and will make its new home with Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey, WCBS reported.
