Ohio couple charged with abuse for having kids in U-Haul cargo area

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police arrested and charged an Ohio couple with abuse after finding two children in the cargo area of a U-Haul van during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Police said dispatch received a complaint on the vehicle which the caller said had unrestrained children in the cargo area.
Through investigation, police determined 28-year-old Adam Smith and 19-year-old Thora Thornton rented the cargo van earlier on Tuesday.
Two juvenile passengers, which were found to be relatives of Thornton’s, were located in the rear cargo area of the van, and were unrestrained, police said.
Both were uninjured.
Smith and Thornton were arrested on I- 65 near the 40 mile marker in Warren County.
Both are charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
Smith is additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, speeding, booster seat violations, failure to wear seatbelts and license to be in possession.
They are being held at the Warren County Regional Jail.
