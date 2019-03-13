Opening Day tickets on sale Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A limited number of 2019 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 16 at 9 a.m.
Tickets are available only at the Great American Ball Park ticket windows, while supplies last.
Ticket prices range from $35 to $55 for the Reds vs. Pittsburgh Priates Opening Day game on Thursday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m.
There is a limit of four Opening Day tickets per person.
Fans will be permitted to form a line at the ballpark for tickets beginning Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m.
2019 will be the last year that Opening Day tickets will be sold at the windows of Great American Ball Park. Beginning in 2020, all sales will be done through the online sweepstakes only.
Fans will receive wristbands indicating their place in line and may not hold spots for friends or family.
Opening Day ticket sale will happen rain or shine.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.