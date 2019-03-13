Pilot killed in Madeira crash has current license to fly: records

MADEIRA, OH (FOX19) - The pilot killed in a plane crash in a northeastern Cincinnati suburb Tuesday had a current commercial flying license, according to online federal aviation records.
David J. Sapp, 62, is from Sun City in Maricopa County, Arizona, said troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton County post in Blue Ash.
Sapp’s commercial pilot license was issued Jan. 9, 2018, according to online Federal Aviation Administration records.
It’s unclear how long Sapp was a licensed pilot.
We have a call and email into FAA corporate officials for more information.
He was qualified to fly the plane he was in, but the company that owns the twin engine Piper PA31 is dissolved, according to online records with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
We also are checking with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office to see why the company that owns the plane is dissolved.
The plane has no prior incidents, according to online federal aviation records.
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive at the crash scene Wednesday morning as the investigation continues, troopers said.
The plane crashed at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday on Rollymeade Avenue and caught fire after it struck a remodeled portion of a home, said Madeira & Indian Hill Joint Fire District Fire Chief Stephen Ashbrock.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.