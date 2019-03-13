Rain and thunder by Thursday?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It will be dry for the Wednesday morning commute and cloudy with temperatures close to 40 degrees.
I cannot rule out a sprinkle Wednesday but it will be a dry, breezy, and warmer day.
A surge of warm, moist air is heading our way from the south and that will bring us high temps in the middle 60s on Wednesday along with rain and thunder and temps around 70 Thursday.
There is a marginal risk of close-to-severe thunderstorms Thursday into early Friday morning before dawn with the main risk being gusty thunderstorm winds.
Cooler air will arrive behind the storm and drop temps to just cooler than normal for Friday and the weekend. Except for a few light showers in the wake of the storm Friday the weather will be dry through the weekend after Thursday’s rain.
