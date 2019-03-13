Rain & Thunder Moving In For Thursday

By Frank Marzullo | March 13, 2019 at 3:20 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 3:20 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Another mild afternoon as temperatures will reach the mid 60s today, however I will keep a slight chance of a stray shower in the forecast.

We stay mild through Thursday with temperatures near 70 but rain in the morning Thursday and then a chance for a strong thunderstorm and heavier rain Thursday afternoon and evening out ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures drop back into the mid 40s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower.

The weekend looks dry Saturday afternoon and Sunday but cooler Saturday low 40s then the upper 40s on Sunday.

