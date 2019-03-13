Springboro PE teacher identified after resignation for ‘possible misconduct’

“Per an initial investigation by Springboro Schools, John Austin Hopkins was put on Paid Administrative Leave, effective March 8th, 2019. On March 12th, 2019, Mr. Hopkins submitted a letter of resignation, which was approved by the district’s Board of Education at a special board meeting held March 13th, 2019. Mr. Hopkins is no longer an employee of Springboro Schools. The Springboro Police Department and Springboro Schools are only investigating allegations at this point. However, any allegation is of the utmost concern. These allegations may implicate unprofessional conduct by Mr. Hopkins, which Springboro Schools takes very seriously.”