Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for possibility of severe storms, flooding rain

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the Tri-State on Thursday due to the possibility of severe storms and flooding rain in the area.
Rain, thunder and strong winds are in Thursday’s forecast.
Winds will gust in the 40s with the potential for strong to severe storms.
Damaging winds, large hail, torrential downpours and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
The timeline for the weather is 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to midnight.
