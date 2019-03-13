Thursday’s rain will arrive in two rounds

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Preliminary data puts the high temp Wednesday at 73 degrees.
Thursday should be as warm but we have to throw into the mix gusty winds, torrential thunderstorm downpours and the possibility of hail and a chance for damaging winds within thunderstorms.
The rain will arrive in two rounds.
For the morning commute look for scattered showers, some thunder and warm temperatures. Most of the rain will be light to moderate with heavier rain in the isolated thunderstorms.
From late morning into late afternoon there will be a warm, blustery break from the rain as temperatures rise into the 70s. From about 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. a line of thunderstorms will cross the FOX19 NOW viewing area and some could be severe.
