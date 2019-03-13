Windy conditions and storms are in tomorrow’s forecast

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The cloud cover will stick around the rest of the day. However, temperatures will manage to climb into the mid 60s.
Rain, thunder and strong winds are in tomorrow’s forecast. Winds will gust in the 40s with the potential for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
A cold front will track across the region tomorrow night. Cooler temperatures and dry conditions are on the way just in time for the weekend.
