‘You’re hired’: Hundreds of positions at job fair Wednesday

WEST CHESTER TWP., OH (FOX19) - Hundreds of jobs are open right now, and you might be able to fill one of those vacant spots at a JobNewsUSA.com Job Fair in West Chester Township Wednesday.
The job fair will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Holiday Inn Cincinnati N, 5800 Muhlhauser Rd.
There will be some on-site interviews and on-the-spot offers.
You'll even be able to learn about upcoming job opportunities that haven't been advertised yet.
Organizers say the job fair is a good chance for any job seeker to build their professional network.
Available positions range from entry level to management, in multiple industries.
Organizers recommend you dress professionally and bring copies of your updated resume or work history with you to the job fair.
For a full list of employers expected at the job fair plus a look at the open positions click here.
