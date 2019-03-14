‘Bomb cyclone,’ grounded Boeing planes create travel nightmare in US

(CNN) - An entire model of aircraft is grounded in the U.S. as severe weather strikes huge swaths of the country, creating headaches for two major airlines.
And if you're trying to travel to, from or through the Midwest: Good luck.
Three days after a Boeing 737 Max airplane operated by Ethiopian airlines crashed, the U.S. announced they are grounding the planes.
It was the second deadly crash involving these planes in recent days.
Joining several other countries who have already done the same since the crashes involving these aircrafts, the announcement was met with mixed reaction by passengers. some now stranded at airports.
"I think it's the right choice," said passenger Jenny Meads. "What if, God forbid, another one happens. I mean, we need to figure it out first, for everybody's sake."
That was only one reason for the travel nightmare facing the country.
A "bomb cyclone" slammed the Midwest on Wednesday, bringing hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions. There were weather watches, warnings and advisories for more than 1.5 million square miles across the middle of the country.
Roughly 1,000 motorists were stranded in Colorado after getting caught in the storm, and the weather was partially responsible for a 100-car pileup, KMGH said.
One state patrol officer was killed responding to an incident in the dangerous conditions. Authorities scrambled to rescue drivers forced to wait hours in the bitter cold.
Nearly 3,000 flights have been canceled as a result.
Copyright 2019 CNN. KMGH, KGWN, CNN Indonesia contributed to the report. All rights reserved.