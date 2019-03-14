ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS TODAY

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Get ready for two rounds of rain and storms today. The first round arrives this morning and while there might be periods of steadier rain showers it will not be as heavy as round number two that arrives late afternoon and this evening. It’s a mild morning rain showers will be with us at times through the morning commute then we get a break as temperatures rise to 70 out ahead of a cold front.
A Wind Advisory goes into effect this afternoon as winds could get us upwards of 50 miles an hour out ahead of the front.
The ENHANCED RISK for severe storms kicks in after 3pm, with damaging wind as the main threat. Look for a line of heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning this evening before it all tapers by midnight. I can not rule out a isolated tornado as conditions could be right for some development.
Then we dry out with mostly cloudy skies on Friday and temperatures back in the mid 40s with a dry and sunny weekend on tap. However it will be chilly this weekend with temperatures in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.