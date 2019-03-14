Gusty, damaging winds expected Thursday along with thunderstorms, chance for hail

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There is a WIND ADVISORY with wind gusts possibly up to 50 mph.
The high temp Wednesday was 73 degrees. Thursday will be about as warm and if it is, it will be the first time since Oct. 10 and Oct 11 that there were two consecutive days with highs in the 70s.
Thursday’s forecast features gusty winds, a few torrential thunderstorm downpours, the possibility of hail, and the chance for damaging winds within those thunderstorms.
In the morning look for scattered showers, some thunder and warm temperatures. Most of the rain will be light to moderate with heavier rain in isolated thunderstorms.
From late morning into late afternoon there will be a warm, blustery break from the rain as temperatures rise into the 70s. Winds this afternoon and early evening could gust to 50 mph. From about 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. a line of thunderstorms will cross the area and some of the storms could be severe.
Friday, a few showers will linger in the area followed by a dry chilly to cool weekend.
