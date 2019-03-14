Homicide investigation in South Cumminsville

Homicide investigation in South Cumminsville
March 14, 2019 at 1:17 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 1:17 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials have ruled the death of a man found Wednesday in South Cumminsville a homicide.

Cincinnati police were called to the 2000 block of Hoffner Street shortly before noon to investigate the report of a deceased person.

Police have identified the victim as David Fountain, 36.

His death has been ruled a homicide by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.