Homicide investigation in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials have ruled the death of a man found Wednesday in South Cumminsville a homicide.
Cincinnati police were called to the 2000 block of Hoffner Street shortly before noon to investigate the report of a deceased person.
Police have identified the victim as David Fountain, 36.
His death has been ruled a homicide by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.