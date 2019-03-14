‘Matt’s 5K Pursuit’ raises money for police K-9s

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - You can help raise money to bring more police K-9s to protect and serve our communities.
The largest fundraiser for a non-profit foundation called Matt Haverkamp Foundation that does just that is coming up next month.
Pre-registration for “Matt’s 5K Pursuit & Kids’ Fun Run” is open through March 22, and you can register the day of the event April 7.
The event will be 9 a.m. to noon at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. with sign-in and T-shirt and race bib pick up before at 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
After the 5K, you’re invited to stay throughout the morning for K-9 demonstrations, refreshments, a silent auction, and the presentation of awards to the top chip-timed finishers.
Awards for race runners will be presented to the top three men and top three women in each division.
Awards for race walkers will be presented to the top three men and women overall.
You also can become an event sponsor, mile marker sponsor and/or make a personal donation online by visiting RunSignUp page or downloading the Matt’s 5K Pursuit form and mailing it in along with your payment.
See more details about the event here.
The Matt Haverkamp Foundation was founded in memory and celebration of Golf Manor K-9 Officer Matt Haverkamp, who died in a 2005 car accident. He created that community’s first bike patrol and K-9 units.
The foundation is how his mother, Nancy Haverkamp, makes a difference and a way to ensure her son's work goes on and on.
From generous donations, The Matt Haverkamp Foundation has bought many K-9s across the Tri-State,
It takes approximately $2,400 to purchase a protective vest for a K9, $7,000 for an untrained K9, and $14,000 to purchase a trained K9 for law enforcement agencies, she said.
Many communities do not have the money for dogs used to track criminals, sniff out illegal drugs, search buildings and do other jobs human officers can’t do as well as a dog.
The foundation has funded 63 K-9s for police agencies since 2006, most recently in West Chester, Norwood, Sharonville, Newport and Dayton.
Four more law enforcement agencies are waiting: University of Cincinnati Police, Colerain Police, Florence Police and the Butler County Jail, she said.
