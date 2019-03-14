Middle school student seriously injured after being struck by car in Hebron

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 14-year-old middle school student was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hebron Thursday afternoon.
Police said it happened in the 3100 block of Liamburg Road.
According to police, a black Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Limaburg Road when the 14-year-old female attempted to run across the roadway with heavy traffic present. The Tahoe could not stop in time to avoid a collision and struck the juvenile with the front of the SUV.
The victim sustained hip and pelvic injuries and was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Police said the victim was walking from Conner Middle School.
Speed is not suspected to be a factor.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.