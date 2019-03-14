Ohio Auditor calls for easier way to challenge government leaders

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber said he wants to make it easier and cheaper for the pubic to challenge government leaders for holding illegal secret meetings.
Faber, who took office in January, is calling for complaints about open meetings violations like Cincinnati City Council’s “Gang of Five” to go to Ohio’s mediation system for public record disputes.
An anti-tax activist filed suit last year to obtain the majority of council’s secret text messages about public business.
The city, or taxpayers, forked over $101,000 in a settlement in the case last week, $90,000 of which went to Mark Miller’s legal fees at the Finney Law Firm, which was founded by the same man who began Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes (COAST), Chris Finney.
City attorneys spent 450 hours on the case, city records show.
By comparison, citizens can pay a $25 fee to the Court of Claims and file complaints to seek records they think are being illegally held.
The case then goes with a mediator who works with the court.
