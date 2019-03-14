Ohio school disputes students’ claim school suspended her for posting Bible verses

Lebanon schools celebrates evil and punishes righteousness!! Parents - if this was happening to your child - what would you do? Please listen to her story. If you feel she is being unjustly punished please flood emails and calls to the Principal and Assistant Principal if Lebanon High School. Their email addresses and phone numbers are below! Butler.Scott@lebanonschools.org 513.934.5100 Ferrero.Butch@lebanonschools.org 513.934.5104 I appealed the punishment stating “Posting a Bible verse is not abuse of others, disrespect/insolence/rudeness and in no way was it targeting GSA” but the school principal, Scott Butler, says “Gabby was targeting the GSA organization” and therefore must report to ISS Wednesday 3/13/19. Thanks, Tina and Gabby “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” Mark‬ ‭16:15‬ ‭KJV‬‬