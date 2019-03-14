Oxford police say woman walked into home, urinated in closet, bit resident when confronted

OXFORD, OH (FOX19) - Oxford police say they recently walked into a home along E. Vine Street and saw 21-year-old Khail Frances being held down by a victim in the foyer.
Frances was arraigned in Butler County Area Court Thursday afternoon and released on bond. Francis is charged with one count of aggravated burglary and two counts of assault.
The victims, who told police they did not know her, said she walked into their home and into the closet where she began to undo her pants because she had to urinate. The residents tried to get Francis out of the home and she began to throw punches, according to the police report.
The report reads: “As they were trying to hold Francis down, (the victim) was bit in the arm by Francis.”
Oxford police on their Facebook page described the incident this way: “The trespasser was acting like a wild fool and bit one of the residents, then punched another one several times. Once police got there and arrested her, she had no idea (or maybe just had no memory) of what she had done to be arrested. She slept at Butler County Jail that night.”
According to the report, when the officer arrived on the scene he “detected a strong odor (emitting) from her breath and body.”
The victim with the bite wound was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
A friend of Francis told police she was visiting from Kentucky and they got lost while at the Brickstreet Bar.
Police said they explained to the 21-year-old why she was arrested, but she seemed confused and wondered why police placed handcuffs on her.
The online court records did not indicate when she had to return to court.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.