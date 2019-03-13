Single Cleveland Browns season ticket holder courting dates on Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns mania has swept the city, and many are looking to use the good news to their advantage.
Jerseys and t-shirts are now on sale, Browns parties have been announced at local bars and, it appears, one Browns fan is using the buzz to find love.
Brittany Castrataro made the overture on Twitter Tuesday evening, and she’s already attracted thousands of likes and comments.
Hopefully, the lucky date(s) will hold the door open for her, laugh at her jokes and not say anything stupid.
