State audit scrutinizing police OT, emergency services money out Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The latest state audit of the city of Cincinnati is out, and there are no findings for recovery, material weaknesses or significant deficiencies, a copy shows.
The audit, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, was posted on State Auditor Keith Faber’s webiste overnight: Read it here.
“The attached audit report was completed and prepared for release prior to the commencement of my term of office on January 14, 2019,” Faber wrote. “Reports completed prior to that date contain the signature of my predecessor.”
We are still waiting, however, for state auditors to weigh in on two issues they were asked to scrutinize: Cincinnati police overtime and how the city spent tax dollars earmarked for emergency services.
Last month, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced he and former State Auditor Dave Yost privately spoke last month after receiving some results of the audit.
Deters asked Yost to take a look at how tax dollars were spent on police overtime last year after Mayor John Cranley alerted him that a federal lawsuit by a veteran police captain alleged “illegal abuse” by officers scamming the system for more pay while the chief turned a blind eye.
It is not clear if Cincinnati police officials plan to pursue administrative charges against the officers the prosecutor was referring to when he said some took advantage of the system to maximize their compensation.
Earlier this week, when we learned the audit’s release was imminent, we reached out to Cincinnati police for a comment from the chief or someone on his behalf.
We received the following response five minutes later: “No one is available at this time," a spokesman, Sgt. Eric Franz, wrote in an email.
City Councilmen David Mann and Greg Landsman asked late last year for an update on police overtime spending amid the state review and a $19 million deficit in the upcoming budget.
On Monday, Mann said that update was expected "soon.” He said Police Chief Eliot Isaac had been "preparing remarks."
Wednesday Mann said he was not aware the state audit was coming out until we told him.
While police officials are not talking, they did quietly unveil new overtime procedures twice this year. The new policies rolled out in January and again in February, require more oversight and documentation.
Police overtime, meanwhile, dramatically plunged the first part of 2018 compared with the same time period the previous year by a total of more than $160,000 in three units at one district noted for high overtime in a previous interdepartmental audit.
The reason for such a massive drop at Cincinnati Police District 5 is not explained in the interdepartmental audit, which is posted on the city’s website.
A draft of the last interdepartmental audit, turned over to Isaac in early 2018, concluded the previous District 5 commander, Capt. Bridget Bardua, collected overtime and compensatory pay valued at about $80,000, about $20,000 more than any other district commander. It also found she approved overtime and compensatory time for two of her sergeants worth at least $90,000 each.
Cincinnati police officials have disputed the audit’s findings, saying it was a draft that was leaked to the media, not a final version. It was leaked before it was checked for accuracy and had inaccurate figures, and has since been updated with correct and lower totals, city memos show.
Bardua and another person who was among the highest overtime in the draft audit, Jason Voelkerding, are no longer at District 5.
Bardua is a captain running Special Investigation Section. according to CPD’s latest organizational chart. Voelkerding, who is now a lieutenant, was working in District 4 before he was transferred Sunday to oversee the Major Offenders Unit, FOX19 NOW has learned.
Shortly after the audit was turned over to the chief in early 2018, Bardua filed a sexual discrimination complaint.
She accused two assistant chiefs, Dave Bailey and Paul Neudigate, who was Bardua’s direct supervisor at the time, and Captain Jeff Butler, of singling her out in the audit because she’s a woman and “also because I support an African American Chief of Cincinnati Police.”
The status of the complaint is unclear, more than a year after it was filed.
Butler’s lawyer said Monday there was nothing new.
The city manager at the time, Harry Black, was so upset the audit was leaked, he called for federal prosecutors to investigate what he described as a “rogue element" corrupt in the police department in an effort to undermine the police chief’s authority.
Two days after the audit was leaked, Bailey was forced out.
The day after Bailey was gone, the mayor asked Black to resign. The mayor later explained he asked him to go over a pattern of “abusive” and “retaliatory" behavior. Black refused go to, and an intense public feud erupted between the two men.
READ MORE | Power struggle explodes at City Hall
A month later, Black resigned seconds before a special City Council meeting was called to order to fire him. By then, he’d lost majority council support in the wake of the Kyle Plush tragedy.
Shortly after Black left, Butler amended a federal lawsuit he originally filed in September 2017 against Black and and other city officials, this time naming Police Chief Eliot Isaac and alleging “felony theft” of police overtime. That prompted Deters and Yost to look into police overtime.
Auditors also looked at how the city spent money it received from state fees for emergency services.
Butler’s lawsuit also accuses Black of putting that money into the general fund instead of earmarking it for emergency services such as the city’s 911 center.
In the midst of the state audit, it was revealed a box of audit records gathered by Butler had vanished within the police department.
Butler asked the current city manager, Patrick Duhaney, for an outside criminal and/or administrative investigation.
Butler and his lawyer, Brian Gillan, said Duhaney didn't respond.
In October, they amended Butler’s lawsuit again, alleging “spoliation of evidence.” At last check, the box remains MIA.
Late last year, as the state audit was wrapping up and months after police officials knew the box went missing, the police chief launched an internal investigation into the box’s disappearance.
But now, according to a memo obtained last month by FOX19 NOW, there are allegations of a conflict of interest in that probe.
Cincinnati police have not publicly commented on the internal investigation or the missing box, and it is not mentioned in the audit.
Butler’s lawyer has said the latest interdepartmental police audit’s findings validate Butler and Bailey’s conclusions in the previous audit that the system was being abused.
“It’s gratifying that once they paid attention to a problem and implemented the solutions that Dave Bailey and Jeff Butler had recommended, the problem is improved. It would be nice if that were the case throughout the police department," Gillan said Monday.
“We will be curious to see what the audit says. How can you do an audit without the documents? Jeff has explained consistently that many of the things can be duplicated, but some of the things cannot. If they know what’ sin the box why don’t we have the box?"
