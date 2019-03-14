SWAT team on scene of standoff in Fairfield Township

FAIRIFIELD TWP., OH (FOX19) - Authorities in Butler County are on scene of a SWAT standoff in Fairfield Twp, according to Butler County dispatchers.
SWAT negotiators are attempting to coax a gunman who is barricaded inside a home in the 3500 block of Lakewood Court, they said.
The incident just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday when Fairfield Township police received multiple reports of shots fired at a residence. It was not immediately clear if the shots were fired inside or outside of the home, or into the air, according to dispatchers.
Officers responded and talked with a woman who came out of home and reported a domestic dispute with her husband, who is armed with at least one gun, dispatchers said. She is still with police and is not injured.
The man is be alone in the home and has not fired additional shots since police arrived on scene, dispatchers said.
The SWAT team is a regional one made up of police from Oxford, Trenton and Fairfield Township as well as deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
