Teacher confiscates gun from fourth-grader at Cleveland school

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - School officials seized a gun from a student at St. Francis School in Cleveland Thursday morning.
According to the Cleveland Diocese, school administration was informed that a fourth grade student brought a gun to school in his backpack.
A teacher immediately confiscated the student’s backpack after learning of the contents.
Police responded to the school and removed the student from the building during the investigation.
“The Cleveland police do not, at this time, believe there was any intent to cause harm to anyone,” according to a statement from the Cleveland Diocese.
Police and school administrators have made contact with the student’s parent.
St. Francis School is located on Myron Avenue on Cleveland’s East side.
