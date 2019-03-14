Trio tries to enter U.S. illegally on a jet ski, gets stuck in ice

Two other people with the woman made it to shore, but she had to be rescued. (Grand Island Fire Company/CNN)
March 13, 2019 at 10:02 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 10:02 PM

(CNN) - Authorities say a woman on a jet ski tried to enter the U.S. illegally on Wednesday, but she got stuck in ice.

The Grand Island Fire Company, north of Buffalo on the Canadian border, say the woman and two others were trying to cross over from Canada. But they became stranded just off Beaver Island State Park.

Firefighters had to use a special rescue craft to reach her. Known as a Rapid Deployment Craft, it is a “fast-response, ice rescue craft that surrounds the rescuers in an ultra-buoyant and protective inflated perimeter, which allows firefighters to quickly reach a victim and safely retrieve them from the ice or cold water, even if the ice breaks as rescues are attempted.”

The woman had to be picked up with a special Rapid Deployment Craft, which is used in ice rescues.
The two others who were with her made it to shore.

All three were later evaluated by paramedics, before U.S. Customs and Border Protection and state police took over.

Grand Island is located on the Niagara river, just south of Niagara Falls.

