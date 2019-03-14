WATCH LIVE: NTSB to give update on fatal plane crash in Madeira

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials are giving an update on a plane crash that killed a pilot after crashing into a Madeira home Tuesday afternoon.
The pilot was identified as David J. Sapp, 62, from Sun City in Maricopa County, Arizona.
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive at the crash scene Wednesday morning as the investigation continues, troopers said.
The plane crashed at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday on Rollymeade Avenue and caught fire after it struck a remodeled portion of the home, said Madeira & Indian Hill Joint Fire District Fire Chief Stephen Ashbrock.
