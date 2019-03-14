'Well, that was a fun balloon launch’: weather balloon nearly carries away forecaster

(Gray News) – When you work for the National Weather Service, it’s not all about staring at computer screens and making predictions from a nice comfortable desk.
Sometimes you face Mother Nature head on.
A weather forecaster at the NWS office in Rapid City, SD, got a full dose of the bomb cyclone Wednesday when he had to launch a weather balloon at the height of the storm.
With winds roaring in excess of 50 mph, the balloon nearly took him for a ride before being released and disappearing into the blizzard.
“Well, that was a fun balloon launch,” the NWS Rapid City tweeted.
Stay safe out there.
