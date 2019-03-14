Xavier advances to Big East semifinals with dramatic win over Creighton

Zach Hankins scores game-high 22 points in win

By Jeremy Rauch | March 14, 2019 at 4:15 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 4:15 PM

NEW YORK, NY (FOX19) - Two of Xavier’s grad-transfers made the biggest plays of the game in the Musketeers’ 63-61 win over Creighton in the Big East quarterfinals.

With the game tied at 61-61, Zach Hankins tipped in the go-ahead bucket with 30 seconds left in the game. He finished with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds.

Kyle Castlin made the game-winning block in the final seconds to seal the win for Xavier. Castlin also added 10 points and Naji Marshall scored 11 points.

Xavier (18-14) has won seven of their last eight games and now advance to the Big East Semifinals where they will face top-seeded Villanova on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Xavier defeated Villanova at home 66-54 on Feb. 24.

