Arrests made in drive-by shootings in St. Clair Township, New Miami

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two people are are in custody in connection to two drive-by shootings Thursday evening.
According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, several rounds were fired into a home on Woodward Street. Prior to this shooting, New Miami Police responded to a similar incident on Howman Avenue. They are believed to be related.
On Friday, Johnathan Lovins, 28, was charged with improper discharging a firearm into a habitat. 28-year-old Eren Binkley, 28 year old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
There were no injuries in the shootings.
Police said during the investigation, an anonymous tip came in that led to the home of a juvenile who had possession of an AK-47 assault rifle. The 15-year-old student of Hamilton City Schools is associated with the Lovins and Brinkley, but investigators do not believe the juvenile is involved in the drive-by shootings.
The 15-year-old has not been charged at this time.
“We are lucky that no one suffered injuries in either incident and these guys are off the street. The detectives worked non-stop on this case to get it solved," Jones said.
If anyone has any other information, you’re asked to contact police.
