Bullets hit Springfield Twp home while 5 sleep inside

SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) - Bullets hit a Springfield Township home as five people including three children slept inside early Friday, police said.
No one was hurt when shot were fired in the area of the residence in the 1300 block of Summit Road about 5:15 a.m. Friday, they said.
The noise woke up the family.
Police said this appears to be random and they are continuing to investigate.
The bullets struck siding on the front of the bi-level house, police said.
It’s not clear yet if the bullets actually penetrated into the home, they said.
Neighbors called 911, including one who reported hearing eight shots.
