Cincinnati woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay nearly $215K for Medicaid fraud

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An Ohio judge sentenced a Cincinnati woman to prison and ordered to to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars for fraudulently claiming Medicaid reimbursement for hours she never worked.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office says Felicia Betts will spend 17 months behind bars and must pay $214,957.84 to the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) for the 6,832 she claimed reimbursement for.
Betts pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to Medicaid fraud.
Officials say Betts was an independently licensed practical nurse who provided overnight nursing services to a juvenile Medicaid recipient.
Yost’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit says they found she continued billing ODM for services after the recipient’s parents discontinued overnight care in June 2016.
They say a month later, Betts began submitting fraudulent claims for eight hours of services at a time claiming she was still caring for the patient.
Officials say from September 2016 though April 2016 she billed ODM for 12 hours of services every day despite not working any of the hours she claimed.
She was paid $214,957.84, the exact amount the judge ordered her to pay back, for the hours she did not work.
ODM suspended Betts’ provider agreement April 18, 2018, preventing her from receiving future Medicaid reimbursements.
