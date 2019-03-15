Cooling Off & Mainly Dry This Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After our severe weather on Thursday night we start off your Friday quiet but partly cloudy skies as temperatures start to cool off. The weekend will be mainly dry however with clouds on the increase this afternoon I can’t rule out a few showers this afternoon into the evening what temperature is staying near 45 this afternoon.
Colder tonight down to 28 and then a sun and cloud mix for Saturday high 43.
Sunday partly cloudy skies temperatures near 49 with the chance of a late evening shower.
Then dry and upper 40s for a good portion of the first part of next week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.