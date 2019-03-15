CPS teacher accused of disciplining students with duct tape resigns, officials say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati math teacher resigned after an investigation into his usage of duct tape to discipline students.
Cincinnati Public Schools spokesperson Lauren Worley said the incident happened in late December.
Our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer identified the teacher as Charles Igwekala.
Worley says school administration acted immediately and met with the teacher and notified the parents of the students.
The teacher was suspended from all CPS schools pending an investigation.
CPS says they reported the allegations to 241-KIDS the same day and the school district also initiated its own investigation.
They say they followed protocol and reported the incident to the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct.
CPS says they held a disciplinary conference soon after where the teacher acknowledged in a written statement that his actions were inappropriate and resigned Jan. 18.
Worley says the teacher taught math at Clark Montessori High School and Hughes STEM High School and had been employed by CPS since 2015.
Statement from CPS on Teacher Resignation
March 15, 2019
In a statement to the Enquirer, Worley said that the report to the Ohio Department of Education will go on the teacher’s record should he apply for another teaching position.
She also said no further action will be taken against the teacher on part of the district.
