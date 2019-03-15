‘Irate’ woman put blanket in toaster to try to burn house down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is accused of starting a fire in a home near Cane Run Road, with several adults and children inside.
According to her arrest report, 34-year-old Crystal Yates said “I’m going to burn this b**ch down,” and put a blanket in a toaster and turned the toaster on.
The arresting officer reported that Yates said she was “irate over a recent eviction notice and relationship status change the day before.”
Seven other people were inside the home at the time, including children as young as 6 and 3 years old. One of the people inside the home told officers that Yates had taken “8 bars,” typically a reference to Xanax, a prescription used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
Yates is now charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief.
