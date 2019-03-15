Mainly Dry this Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -In the wake of the severe weather yesterday, we start your Friday quiet and cooler.
This afternoon however, a weak upper disturbance will provide a chance for a few spotty showers. Temperatures will see little to no movement, staying in the mid 40s through the day.
With skies clearing out tonight, it will be a colder start Saturday morning in the upper 20s. By afternoon, under partly cloudy skies, high temps will wander into the low/mid 40s.
Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 49 and the slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower.
Then we are dry and in the upper 40s for a good portion of the first part of next week, with low to mid 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.
