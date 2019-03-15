Mainly dry weather this weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After Thursday’s severe storms, our weather is turning much calmer for the weekend and well into next week.
A stray, light shower will be possible Friday afternoon and early evening. Otherwise tonight will be breezy at times with a low near 30.
Saturday will be picture perfect with lots of sunshine. High 45. Sunday will be warmer with a small chance for an evening shower. High 48. A passing shower could affect the FCC game too. Quiet weather settles in for the workweek with highs increasing each day making it to near 60 by Friday! Spring begins Wednesday as high temperatures make it near normal (53).
